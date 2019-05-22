Home

Thursday, May 23, 2019
SPARTANBURG, SC- William "Bill" David Brown, 87, passed away Friday May 10, 2019. Born June 13, 1931 he was the husband of Mary "Bette" Brown and the son of the late Charlie and Callie Brown.
A native of Glendale, Bill was a decorated retired Army Veteran having served during the Korean War and four tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the Spartanburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Anthony Brown; two daughters Amy Porter and husband Peter, and Pamela Brown; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Spartanburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, officiated by Rev. Don Davis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1217 John B. White Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2019
