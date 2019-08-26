|
William Dennie Spry III was born March 28, 1985 in Winston-Salem, NC and died August 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA, where he was traveling for business. The son of William Dennie Spry, Jr. and Penelope Orr Spry of Winston-Salem, William is survived by his parents and three brothers, Charles Spry of Winston-Salem, Thomas Spry of Winston-Salem, Brennan Spry (Harrison) of Atlanta and, and one sister, Erin Spry Staton (Brad) of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by a niece (Ramsey) and two nephews (Palmer and Hampton) of Atlanta, GA.
William graduated from Forsyth Country Day School in 2003 where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He captained the soccer team and was elected president of his senior class. He graduated with a BA in History from Yale University in 2007 where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and a secret society. He then earned his JD/MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014.
After his graduation from Yale, William began his career at The Pence Group in Washington, DC, a real estate development company. Following graduate school at UNC, he became an investment banker in New York City with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In 2016, he joined Johnson Development Associates in Spartanburg, SC serving in many leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Operating Officer, in addition to President of the Self-Storage Division. He was a respected leader and a friend to all.
William's guiding principles were family, love, loyalty, and respect. He approached life with a keen sense of humor. His passions included snow skiing, sports car racing, golf, reading, and (an emerging hobby) surfing. He was adventurous and fun-loving, having visited all seven continents, swam with great white sharks in South Africa, and went sky diving in the Swiss alps. His next planned trip was to outer space. William loved his family and cherished his friends. Everyone he met loved him. He had a tremendous heart and always gave more than he received in every relationship. He lived a life filled with love and laughter. He cared deeply for every person, especially his family.
A celebration of William's life will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 4:30pm at Roaring Gap Club on the 17th green, 1442 Roaring Gap Drive, Roaring Gap, NC 28668. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Law Center of Central North Carolina in Winston-Salem, NC or Meeting Street Academy in Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019