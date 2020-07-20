INMAN, SC- William Douglas Suddeth, 70, of 1204 Holly Springs Road, Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Doug was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 29, 1949, a son of the late Emma (Miller) Suddeth and Wayne Suddeth.He was the husband of Karen (West) Suddeth, retired from Inman Mills - Saybrook Plant and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam era.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sandy Peace and husband Lee, of Greer, SC; Teresa Hinson and husband Brian, of Jefferson, GA; a brother, John Derl Suddeth and wife Peggy, of Greenwood, SC and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21st at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SCFuneral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22nd at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Joey Mills officiating.Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory