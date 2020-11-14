Funeral services for William Durrant, 87, of 227 Sunny Street, Spartanburg, SC will be held 1 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Community Mortuary. A native of Orange City, FL, he was the husband of Azzie Griffin Durrant and the son of the late William Durrant Sr. and Marie Thompson. He was a member of Hardy Chapel Baptist Church. He was a US Army veteran.

Survivors in addition to his wife include one son, Eric Bradley; one daughter, Charlene Rogers; and one sister, Eartha Bryant.

Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store