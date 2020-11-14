1/
William Durrant
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for William Durrant, 87, of 227 Sunny Street, Spartanburg, SC will be held 1 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Community Mortuary. A native of Orange City, FL, he was the husband of Azzie Griffin Durrant and the son of the late William Durrant Sr. and Marie Thompson. He was a member of Hardy Chapel Baptist Church. He was a US Army veteran.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one son, Eric Bradley; one daughter, Charlene Rogers; and one sister, Eartha Bryant.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved