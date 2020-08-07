INMAN, SC- William Edmund Chalk, 64, loving husband of Betty Renfro Chalk passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home.
Born November 30, 1955 in Mankato, MN. He was the son of William Charles Chalk (Ruth) of Minneapolis, MN. and the late Dorothy Boren. He was a former Route Salesman for Interior Plant Scape of Greenville and a member of St. Margert's Episcopal Church in Boiling Springs.
In addition to his wife and father and step-mother, he is survived by daughters, Carrie Chalk and Kaitlin Chalk both of Inman; sisters, Carrie Templin (Donald) of Finley, OH., Deanna Boyer of Crystal River, FL., Kaye Czarnecki of Port St. Lucie, FL, and 5 grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a son Geoffrey Efaw.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend John Renfro officiating.
The family is at the home.
