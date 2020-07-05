1/1
William E. Crawford
GREER- William "Bill" Elijah Crawford, 85, passed away July 4, 2020.
A native of Fyffe, Alabama, he was a son of the late Palmer Theodore and Inez Fuller Crawford; owner and operator of Crawford Saw & Tool and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Willodean "Dean" Martin Crawford of the home; one son, James "Jim" Allen Crawford (Jennie) of Williamston; one daughter, Nancy Crawford Black of Greer; two brothers, Willis Crawford and Garvin Crawford, both of Alabama; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A cryptside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Paul Manous.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 111 Biblebrook Drive, Greer, SC 29650.
Condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
