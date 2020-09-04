SPARTANBURG, SC- William Edward Druell, 79, husband of Donna LeMaster Druell, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born September 7, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL, William was the son of the late William Edward and Marjorie Burgess Druell. He was a graduate of Berea College in Berea, KY and honorable served his country in the Air Force Reserves. William worked with Glidden Aeromatics in Jacksonville, FL, Aeromatics International in Marietta, GA, and Michelin Tire Corporation, in both Anderson and Spartanburg, SC. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg, where he was a Deacon, served in the Sanctuary Choir, and helped with Ladies First Thursday, and his Sunday School class. William had a heart for missions and had been a volunteer with the Good News Club at EP Todd Elementary School.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, William is survived by his two children, Staci Druell Gardin (George) and Colonel Tim Druell (Judith); six grandchildren, Ayden and Alyssa Gardin, Makenna, Rileigh, Gavin, and Charley Elizabeth Druell; a sister, Diana Haley; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, September 5th, 10:00AM in Heritage Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Dr. Don Wilton. The family kindly requests all guests to wear masks and social distance.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge at Green Street, The Encouraging Word, or MPACT Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, attn: Finance Office, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
