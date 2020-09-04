1/1
William Edward Druell
1940 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Edward Druell, 79, husband of Donna LeMaster Druell, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born September 7, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL, William was the son of the late William Edward and Marjorie Burgess Druell. He was a graduate of Berea College in Berea, KY and honorable served his country in the Air Force Reserves. William worked with Glidden Aeromatics in Jacksonville, FL, Aeromatics International in Marietta, GA, and Michelin Tire Corporation, in both Anderson and Spartanburg, SC. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg, where he was a Deacon, served in the Sanctuary Choir, and helped with Ladies First Thursday, and his Sunday School class. William had a heart for missions and had been a volunteer with the Good News Club at EP Todd Elementary School.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, William is survived by his two children, Staci Druell Gardin (George) and Colonel Tim Druell (Judith); six grandchildren, Ayden and Alyssa Gardin, Makenna, Rileigh, Gavin, and Charley Elizabeth Druell; a sister, Diana Haley; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, September 5th, 10:00AM in Heritage Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Dr. Don Wilton. The family kindly requests all guests to wear masks and social distance.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge at Green Street, The Encouraging Word, or MPACT Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, attn: Finance Office, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
September 3, 2020
Staci, Tim and Mrs. Druell, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your father and husband. Words may not ease your pain and suffering, but please know that I am praying for your family now and in the days ahead.
Bryan Walton
Friend
September 3, 2020
Oh Donna and family I truly know the pain of God will ease Eternal Dahlias
Libby McElduff
September 3, 2020
Libby McElduff
September 3, 2020
Donna, we are so sorry for the loss of your sweet husband. We will be praying for you especially in the difficult days ahead. With love and our deepest sympathy, Brenda Coggins and Joy Lancaster
Joy Lancaster
Friend
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donna and family, we are so sorry for your loss. We learned to love You and Ned from our first meeting. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
David and Muriel Patterson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Uncle Ned always had a special place in my heart. I am heart broken for you all and know you have all been blessed to have his love and care in your lives. Prayers for you all . niece Cheryl LeMaster Davis & Ben
Cheryl LeMaster Davis
Family
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
