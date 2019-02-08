Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edwin ""Cherokee Pete"" Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Edwin ""Cherokee Pete"" Gibson Obituary
Columbus, NC- William Edwin "Cherokee Pete" Gibson went to be with his Sweet Savior, Jesus Christ, January 26, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Although the disease took many of his memories, he never stopped recognizing his family, or his love for us all. And he just got sweeter as the Alzheimer's progressed.
He was a beloved barber in Columbus for 60+ years, working full time until he was in his 80's. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he served in Europe during WWII. He was a Charter member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department. He loved the town of Columbus, NC where he was born, raised, raised his family and died.
He is survived by Cindy, Alesia, Clyde and two beloved grandchildren, David "Ben" Wilkins and Merri Wilkins.
We love you Pete.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now