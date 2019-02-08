|
|
Columbus, NC- William Edwin "Cherokee Pete" Gibson went to be with his Sweet Savior, Jesus Christ, January 26, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Although the disease took many of his memories, he never stopped recognizing his family, or his love for us all. And he just got sweeter as the Alzheimer's progressed.
He was a beloved barber in Columbus for 60+ years, working full time until he was in his 80's. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he served in Europe during WWII. He was a Charter member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department. He loved the town of Columbus, NC where he was born, raised, raised his family and died.
He is survived by Cindy, Alesia, Clyde and two beloved grandchildren, David "Ben" Wilkins and Merri Wilkins.
We love you Pete.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019