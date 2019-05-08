Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
William Fred "(Bill)" Stoddard Jr. Obituary
UNION, SC- William Fred Stoddard Jr. (Bill), husband of Marilyn S. Stoddard for 47 years, of 120 Cherokee Avenue, Union, SC, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Stoddard was born on May 1, 1949 in Laurens, SC, to William Fred Stoddard Sr. and the late Doris Senn Stoddard. He graduated from Laurens High School in 1967 and Anderson College in 1969. Mr. Stoddard went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Lander University in 1971. He started his professional career with Milliken and Co., continued with Executive Quality Management in Spartanburg, and retired from The Rembert Company, Columbia, SC on May 1, 2019. Mr. Stoddard was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was also the president of and teacher in the Anderson Bible Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his only son, William Bryson Stoddard (Staci Martin) of Charleston, SC, a brother, James Alan Stoddard (Christie) of Greenville, SC, and a sister, Peggy Senn Perrow (Moss) of Cameron, SC, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Union Presbyterian Church conducted by the Reverend Lee Moseley and the Reverend Sanders Read, with visitation to follow in the church parlor. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 101 W. South St., Union, SC 29379 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home, 120 Cherokee Ave., Union, SC.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2019
