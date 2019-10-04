|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Gabriel Heacox, infant son of William Gregory Heacox & Hannah Elizabeth Wright Heacox, was born unto earth and heaven on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Barry & Brenda Wright of Round Rock, TX and William "Bill" & Kathy Heacox of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandparents, Roy "Mac" & Linda Smith of Spartanburg, SC and Rose Wright Cook of Fort Worth, TX; and uncles, Joel Wright of Coppell, TX, Matthew & MaryNell Heacox of Spartanburg, SC, and Daniel Heacox of Spartanburg, SC. He was predeceased by great-grandparents, William "Bill" & Bonnie Heacox, Robert Jackson Wright, and Nemesio & Virginia Gonzalez.
Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Philip Vander Ploeg.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019