William Gantt Scruggs
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Gantt Scruggs, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, husband of over 60 years to Almeda "Mecie" Fulton Scruggs, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 6, 1935 in Cowpens, SC, he was the son of the late B. J. Scruggs and Ora Robbins Scruggs.
In the 1960's and 1970's Mr. Scruggs served as the Chief of Police for Spartanburg County. He worked for Spartan Mills for over 20 years, then retired as a Bailiff for Spartanburg County. Mr. Scruggs was a former Mason and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
He was a beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service for the family will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
