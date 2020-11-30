BOILING SPRINGS, SC- William Gene Powell, husband of Ann McKinney Powell, went to his heavenly home on November 28. Gene was born on 1/22/1942 to the late Herbert and Pauline Jolley Powell. He was a 1958 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He owned and operated Gene Powell's Auto Sales and Service in Boiling Springs for almost forty years. He was an active member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church and a member of the Steadfast Sunday School class.
Gene and Ann would have been married for 59 years on December 9. His memory is cherished by his son Scott Powell (Pam) and beloved daughter Julie Meeks (Chris). His greatest joy in life were his grandchildren, Alexander Powell (Berna), Carter Powell and Haston Meeks. His favorite past Time was watching his grandchildren play ball and loving on his little dog Sophie. He is also survived by his sister Pat Thompson (Tommy) of Lyman and brother Wayland (Susan) of Boiling Springs. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by grandson Thomas Meeks.
The family will be holding funeral services at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 am with Dr. Hank Williams officiating. The family request everyone who attends to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing guidelines. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Steadfast Sunday School class and members of the Jolley family.
The family will be at the home, 117 Fury Drive, Inman, SC 29349.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The service will be live streamed on the Boling Springs First Baptist Church website.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
