CHARLOTTE, NC- William Gordon Ritchie, 58, son of Rose Mary Leistra Ritchie and the late Dr. Henry Skeen Ritchie, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Gordon was a1979 graduate of Spartanburg High School, The University of South Carolina, and MUSC where he obtained his Doctor of Dental Medicine, he honorably served his country in the US Navy and practiced Dentistry in Charlotte, NC.
In addition to his mother, Gordon is survived by his brothers, Thomas Ritchie (Duyen), Stephen Ritchie (Roseane), and Carrington Ritchie; two sisters, Kathy Mann (Jeff), and Mary Hymen (Luke); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Advent in the Chapel on Saturday, July 20th, 2:00PM.
The family will receive friends at the home following the service at 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Animal Rescue Organization or .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 17, 2019