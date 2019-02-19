Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "“Bill”" Painter Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. "“Bill”" Painter Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- William H. "Bill" Painter Jr., 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Born February 19, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William H. Painter and Mollie Hawkins Painter, and husband of the late Ruby Rae "Cricket" Rushton Painter.
Mr. Painter served in the U. S. Army Reserve during the Korean War. He was the owner of B&P Septic Tank, Inc., a member of Beaumont Baptist Church, and attended Bible Truth Chapel.
Survivors include his children, Joey Brice, Debra Dunagin (Brian) of Spartanburg, SC, and Tammy Pruitt (Eddie) of Pauline, SC; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; niece, Pattie Watkins (Mike) of Anderson, SC; nephews, Max Painter (Angie) and Terry Vess, all of Spartanburg, SC, Tim Painter of Clinton, SC and Carroll Painter (Marsha) of NC; and special friend, Patti Buchanan of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Reggie Bobo.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with graveside services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Rick Lunsford.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.