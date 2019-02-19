|
SPARTANBURG, SC- William H. "Bill" Painter Jr., 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Born February 19, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William H. Painter and Mollie Hawkins Painter, and husband of the late Ruby Rae "Cricket" Rushton Painter.
Mr. Painter served in the U. S. Army Reserve during the Korean War. He was the owner of B&P Septic Tank, Inc., a member of Beaumont Baptist Church, and attended Bible Truth Chapel.
Survivors include his children, Joey Brice, Debra Dunagin (Brian) of Spartanburg, SC, and Tammy Pruitt (Eddie) of Pauline, SC; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; niece, Pattie Watkins (Mike) of Anderson, SC; nephews, Max Painter (Angie) and Terry Vess, all of Spartanburg, SC, Tim Painter of Clinton, SC and Carroll Painter (Marsha) of NC; and special friend, Patti Buchanan of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Reggie Bobo.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with graveside services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Rick Lunsford.
