CHESNEE, SC- William H. "Dub" Smith, Jr. 84, was the son of the late William H. Smith, Sr. and Mildred Gore Smith. A loving husband, father, and friend went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Mabel of 66 years, and their daughters, Patricia Brice (Danny), Debby Bridgeman (Billy); grandchildren, Michelle Brice, Paige Bridgeman, and Adam Bridgeman; great grandchildren, Kelsee Scott (James); great great grandson, Daniel Gage Scott; and two sisters, Mary Jane Whiteside, Louvenia Hipps. He was also predeceased by a grandson, Danny Wayne Brice and two sisters, Josephine Geddes, and Guynelle Poteat.
William worked for Harley Bag Company and retired from International Paper after 43 years of service. He was a member of Peach Valley Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed gardening, was an avid hunter who served as the president of his hunt club.
Visitation will be at 1:45–2:45 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Ron Gaddy and The Rev. Tommy Ross. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peach Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 105 Burns Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or to , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Special thanks to all of the caregivers at Pacifica Rehab, Eden Terrace, and Maurice Hood at Spartanburg Regional Hospice for the care and compassion shown to my husband and our Dad.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019