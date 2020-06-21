CLEMSON, SC- William Harold "Willie" Smith, 85, of Clemson, SC passed away June 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Albert Mitchell and Lottie Mae Mitchell Smith and husband of Gail Brazell.
He graduated from Spartanburg High School then went to Clemson University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in textiles. After college he became plant manager at Arkwright Mills and then on to become plant manager with Delta Woodside.
In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by two sons, Kemp Smith (Kelly), Randy Smith (Mary Jane); a daughter, Karen Smith Bowman (David); six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Clyde and Charles and a sister, Evelyn Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30AM at Oakwood Cemetery conducted by Pastor Brian Stokes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tryon United Methodist Church, 195 New Market Road, Tryon, NC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
He graduated from Spartanburg High School then went to Clemson University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in textiles. After college he became plant manager at Arkwright Mills and then on to become plant manager with Delta Woodside.
In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by two sons, Kemp Smith (Kelly), Randy Smith (Mary Jane); a daughter, Karen Smith Bowman (David); six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Clyde and Charles and a sister, Evelyn Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30AM at Oakwood Cemetery conducted by Pastor Brian Stokes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tryon United Methodist Church, 195 New Market Road, Tryon, NC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.