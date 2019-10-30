|
|
Mr. William Henry Ferguson, 59, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, He was the son of the late Will Henry Shell and Lois Ferguson. William was employed at the Picking Roofing Company for many of years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his two sisters, Martha Lee Ferguson and Josephine F. Murphy both of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Jimmy Ferguson, Willie J. Ferguson, and Jesse Ferguson all of Spartanburg SC, one aunt Sarah Sims of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his aunt, Sarah Sims, 111 Hanover Place, Apt. 24, Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019