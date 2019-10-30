Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Henry Ferguson Obituary
Mr. William Henry Ferguson, 59, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, He was the son of the late Will Henry Shell and Lois Ferguson. William was employed at the Picking Roofing Company for many of years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his two sisters, Martha Lee Ferguson and Josephine F. Murphy both of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Jimmy Ferguson, Willie J. Ferguson, and Jesse Ferguson all of Spartanburg SC, one aunt Sarah Sims of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his aunt, Sarah Sims, 111 Hanover Place, Apt. 24, Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now