REIDVILLE, SC- William "Bill" Henry Turner, 79, of Reidville, SC, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Richard Campbell Veteran's Home in Anderson, SC. Born May 31, 1939, in Spartanburg County, SC, he as the son of the late Loyd Winston Turner and Veria Christine Wylie Turner.
A U. S. Army veteran, First Sergeant Turner served in the Vietnam War and retired after 26 years of service. He was devoted to his Lord, family, friends, and the U. S. Military. His main focus was being the catalyst for maintaining a close bond within his family. He was of the Lutheran faith and attended Lamb of God Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jane Drath Turner of the home; daughters, Andrea Peay (Jeff) of Moore, SC and Denise Hughes (Roger) of Reidville, SC; grandchildren, Micheal Peay (Kayla) of Simpsonville, SC, Richard Peay (Alyssa) of Greenville, SC, Kathryn Peay of Clemson, SC, Chris Hughes (Hannah) of Greenville, SC, Alex Hughes of Duncan, SC, and Austin Hughes (Chelsea) of Taylors, SC; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Aubrey, and Caroline Peay, Amilee and Kendall Hughes, and soon to arrive, Thea Peay; brothers, Walter Turner of Kingman, AZ and Curtis Turner of Lexington, KY; and sisters, Kathy Nicolai (David) of Las Vegas, NV and Beverly Ann Toms of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Boyd Turner, Della Brian, and Lou Turner.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:15 PM Friday, April 26, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Dale Roach. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 online at www.lbda.org; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
