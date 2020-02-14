|
|
INMAN, SC– Dr. William Herbert Adams, 91, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, February 13, 2020. Rev. Adams was the husband of Dorothy Shuford, and was the son of the late Ben Z. and Pearl Bivens Adams.
Preacher Adams was the founder and pastor of Carolina Baptist Church preaching the gospel for over 44 years. He was a WWII veteran having served seven years in the Marine Corp. He was the loving and faithful husband of Dorothy for over 70 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Phyllis White and her husband Richard, and Marcella Coleman; four grandchildren, Amy Davis (Stan), Marc Williamson (Jamie), Chris Williamson (Dana), and Adam Richardson (Kim); ten grandchildren, Megan Williamson, Hailey Davis, Courtney Williamson, Dawson Williamson, Landon Davis, Lance Williamson, Carson Williamson, Lakelan Williamson, Daxton Williamson, and Colton Williamson; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Avery, and Brystol Williamson. He was predeceased by a son, Ricky Dennis Adams, a son-in-law, Wayne Coleman, brothers Ben Adams, Jr. and Charles Adams; a sister, Betty Powell; and step-mother, Lillie Adams.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45, Saturday, February 15 at Carolina Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by his grandson, Rev. Marc Williamson. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Carolina Baptist Missions Ministry, 256 Floyd Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.,
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020