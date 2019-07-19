|
|
LANDRUM, SC- William Hovey McClure, 87, of Landrum passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice House. He was the son of the late Robert Esley and Mary Felicia Smith McClure and loving husband of 67 years to Doris Owens McClure.
He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army as a fixed winged and helicopter pilot. He retired as a Health Inspector with the Spartanburg County Health Department. Hovey was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by and was a wonderful father to his two sons, William Hovey McClure, Jr. (Sue Anne), Eric Lee McClure; two daughters, Jeanie Gooch (Johnnie), Lisa Dyer; and was a special Papa to his eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Spangler (Les).
He was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Kaye Harris and a brother, Gary McClure.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. David Grigg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum, SC or Shriners Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 19, 2019