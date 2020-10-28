WELLFORD, SC- William Howard Pittman, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Fannie Jones and Le Wall Pittman and the husband of Mary Lynn Hayes Pittman. He was retired with AT&T after thirty years of service and was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. He was a veteran with the US Navy.
Survivors also include a son, Eric Pittman and wife, Susan of Waverly, GA; a daughter, Lena Dickens and husband, Richard of Boiling Springs; two brothers, Herman Pittman and Richard Pittman and wife, Linda; a sister, Mary Alice Pack; five grandchildren, Wesley (Journie) Rowell, Matthew (Nicole) Pittman, Adelaide Dickens, Richard Dickens, II and Ethan Dickins; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madrean Howard and Tony Pittman; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hackett and Rev. Richard Dickens officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC