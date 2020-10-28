1/1
William Howard Pittman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLFORD, SC- William Howard Pittman, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Fannie Jones and Le Wall Pittman and the husband of Mary Lynn Hayes Pittman. He was retired with AT&T after thirty years of service and was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. He was a veteran with the US Navy.
Survivors also include a son, Eric Pittman and wife, Susan of Waverly, GA; a daughter, Lena Dickens and husband, Richard of Boiling Springs; two brothers, Herman Pittman and Richard Pittman and wife, Linda; a sister, Mary Alice Pack; five grandchildren, Wesley (Journie) Rowell, Matthew (Nicole) Pittman, Adelaide Dickens, Richard Dickens, II and Ethan Dickins; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madrean Howard and Tony Pittman; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hackett and Rev. Richard Dickens officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved