Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
William Howard Robinson Obituary
Mr. William Howard Robinson, 86, entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019.
A native of Mecklenburg County, he was the husband of Mary Robinson and the son of the late William and Ollie Mae Ray Robinson. Mr. Robinson was employed as an etcher for America Fast Print.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Mary Robinson of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Frances Copeland of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Victor Robinson and Johnny Robinson both of Spartanburg, SC, one sister, Barbara Ann Nesbitt of Charlotte, NC, eight grandchildren, fifth teen great grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home 527 Carver Mill Rd., Spartanburg, SC
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
