Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery,
140 Inway Dr.
Anderson, SC
William J. Gregory


1935 - 2019
William J. Gregory Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- William "Bill" J. Gregory, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home. Born March 27, 1935, in Moore, SC, he was the son of the late William Junior Gregory Sr. and Lilly Mae Gregory.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Gregory was a member of Anderson Mill Baptist Church. He was valedictorian of his Roebuck High School graduating class and retired from Dritz Corporation.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Janice Gregory; sons, Jeffery S. Gregory (Faye), Keith Gregory, Bryne Gregory, Rhyne Gregory, and Edgel Gregory (Elizabeth), all of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A pavilion service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2019, in M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, SC 29621, by The Rev. Andy Case.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
