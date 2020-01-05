|
April 10, 1951- December 30, 2019
PEORIA- W. James "Jim" Pleier, 68, of Peoria, passed away the evening of Monday, December 30, 2019 at Unity Point Proctor Hospital.
Jim was born on April 10, 1951 in Peoria, the son of William and Marjorie (Winkelmann) Pleier. He married Deborah (Hart) Mead with whom he had one child, Jaime (Pleier) Peterson. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Beth Pleier, and one brother, Thomas Pleier.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jaime (Jeff) Peterson of Edwards, IL; three grandchildren, Lynnae, Elynn, and Edwin Peterson; two sisters, Nancy (Dan) Koehne of Prairie Village, KS and Melissa Scott of Lebanon, TN; and one brother, Dave (Tara) Pleier of Ormond Beach, FL.
After completing a marketing internship through Illinois Central College, Jim started his career with Ginoli and Company and eventually relocated to Greenville, South Carolina where he worked for Sara Lee Corporation as Sales Manager. In 1994, he purchased a Distribution Company and became President/CEO of Crown Janitorial Supply and later East Coast Absorbents in Spartanburg, SC. He completed his career as General Manager at Fastenal in Duncan, SC, retiring in 2017. In 2018, he relocated back to his hometown of Peoria, IL to spend quality time with his daughter and three grandchildren.
Jim loved the game of golf and was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers Football team. After returning to Peoria, he spent a great deal of time attending his grandchildren's sporting events, making cherished memories with family and friends. Jim was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded through Wright and Salmon Mortuary with a private family service planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020