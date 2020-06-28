William Joseph Kimball
William Joseph Kimball died on June 24 at age 97. Born August 9, 1922, he was the son of Frederick Francis Kimball and Mary Agnes Daugherty Kimball of Jersey City, New Jersey. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the European Theater. He received a B.A. in English from Rutgers University in New Jersey, an M.A. from Breadloaf College in Vermont and a Ph.D degree from Pennsylvania State University. He taught for over thirty years at several colleges, including twenty-three at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina until his retirement in 1987.
Dr. Kimball was an active member of Calvary Church in Glenn Springs, South Carolina and served several years as an acolyte and lay reader. He was an avid gardener who also enjoyed reading and was an author of numerous published articles and a book on the life and times of Richmond during the Civil War. His sons and grandson often marveled at his power fade from the tees at The Creek Golf Course.
He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Jane Jordan Kimball; a son, Paul and his wife Cynthia of Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia; a daughter, Alison, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a son, Robert and his wife, Neill of Belmont, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Emily; and a grandson, John; and a great-grandson, Jackson Kimball, all of the Atlanta area.
A private memorial service is planned for a future date.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
