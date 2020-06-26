William Kenneth Nesbitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Kenneth Nesbitt, 68, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June14, 2020. Mr. Nesbitt was the son of the late David and Corrie Nesbitt.
William served for the United States Air Force. He also opened a shoe shine business in downtown Spartanburg, SC.
Mr. Nesbitt attended Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his sister, Patricia Fairley of Fayetteville, NC; his two brothers, David (Carrie) Nesbitt, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC and Howard (Sharon) Nesbitt of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of William Kenneth Nesbitt will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC. The Reverend Ron Henderson will officiate. Burial be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 South Church Street Ext., Roebuck, SC
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved