SPARTANBURG, SC- William Kenneth Nesbitt, 68, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June14, 2020. Mr. Nesbitt was the son of the late David and Corrie Nesbitt.

William served for the United States Air Force. He also opened a shoe shine business in downtown Spartanburg, SC.

Mr. Nesbitt attended Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his sister, Patricia Fairley of Fayetteville, NC; his two brothers, David (Carrie) Nesbitt, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC and Howard (Sharon) Nesbitt of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of the Life of William Kenneth Nesbitt will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC. The Reverend Ron Henderson will officiate. Burial be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 South Church Street Ext., Roebuck, SC

