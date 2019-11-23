Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
William L. Dawkins Obituary
Mr. William Dawkins of 146 Blue Dawn Rd., Chesnee, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Sherman Dawkins and Geneva Dawkins of Spartanburg SC. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, Chesnee, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two daughters, Trina (Larry Richardson) Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC, Melissa Dawkins of Forest City, SC; four sisters, Sarah Dawkins Finney of Rutherfordton, NC; Mary Dover, Edith (Robert) Smith, Darlene (Larry) Foster of Chesnee, S.C.: brother, David ( Elaine) Dawkins, of Chesnee, SC; two nieces, Courtney Smith of Gastonia N.C., Makayla-Hines of Forest City, N.C.; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his Daughter, Trina Dawkins, 113 North River Hills Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
