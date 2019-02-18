|
|
LYMAN, SC- William Landrum "Dub" Revan, 85, of 415 Brenda Way, Lyman, SC, formerly of 146 Wills Hill Drive, Lyman passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Ashlan Village. William was born in Holly Springs, SC on January 18, 1934, a son of the late Edith Alma (Owens) Revan and John Landrum Revan. He was the husband of Cecile Juanita (Blanton) Revan of Holly Springs and was predeceased by his first wife, Nelle Cooper Revan. He worked as a foreman with John N Owens Construction Company and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by a daughter, Reba Revan, of Greer, SC; a step daughter, Jeanette Shafer (Robert), of Spartanburg, SC; one step son Darrell Cooper (Cindy), of Lyman, SC, one sister, Shirley R Jacks (Richard), of Anderson, SC; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great, grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Betty R Cook and a step-son, Danny Cooper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019