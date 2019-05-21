Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
William Larry Cribbs Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- William Larry Cribbs, 65, of 223 Jolly Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Savannah, GA, he was the husband of Marie Melton Cribbs and son of Catherine Elise Smith Cribbs of Spartanburg and the late William Cecil Cribbs. He was a graduate of Dorman High School and Spartanburg Technical College and retired from Chemetall. He loved fishing and CB Radioing and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are a stepson, Bryan Thompson (Edward Bryan) of Charleston; a stepdaughter, Kimberly McCarter (Scott) of Spartanburg; a sister, Glenda Easley (Dan) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Lauren Thompson (Will) and Joshua Thompson; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Melton officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1612 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 21, 2019
