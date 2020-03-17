|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- William "Bill" Henry Murray, Sr., 90, formerly of 456 Burnt Gin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of the late Mary Bell Medley Murray and son of the late Dexter Henry Murray and Blanch Harrison Murray. He retired from construction, was a member of the S. C. National Guards, a Mason and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, gardening, fishing and the outdoors.
Surviving are a son, William Murray, Jr. of Gaffney; two daughters, Janice Blanton of Gaffney and Carolyn Caldwell (Bob Moore) of Enoree; a brother, James Murray of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren, Kristie Murray (Tom), Alan Wyatt, Renae Blanton (Dennis), Veronica George (Jerry), Melissa Swanger (Mitchell), Melanie Coleman (Brett) and Holly Guthrie; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler and Reverend Andy Moore officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020