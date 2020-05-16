|
November 7, 1946 – May 12, 2020
William Noland Smith, Jr. passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Bill, as he was commonly known, was born in Greer, SC on November 7, 1946 to the late William N. Smith, Sr. and Hazel (Burgin) Smith. He graduated from Greer High School (Greer, SC) in 1965 and earned his bachelor's degree from
Wofford College (Spartanburg, SC) in 1969 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He enjoyed photography, music, politics, and had a passion for aviation which culminated in him achieving his pilot's license. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and his dog Izzie was a dear companion. Bill never met a stranger, and he considered the beach to be his home away from home. In recent years, he enjoyed his second career as a realtor.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William N. Smith, Sr. and Hazel (Burgin) Smith. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carla R. (Estes) Smith; children: Jennifer Smith Sigler(Ken) of Franklin, TN, Angie
Smith Weismiller(Nate) of Louisville, KY, and Dr. Emily Smith Payne(Matt) of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren: Evan, Emma, and Ellie Sigler; Ava, Grey, and Harper Weismiller; Jack and Benjamin Payne; siblings: Mary Lee Smith Bolen(George); and many other loving family members and friends.
There will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Bill Smith to Kiwanis Children's Fund, P.O. Box 6457-Dept. #286, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Donations may be made payable to "Kiwanis Children's Fund". Please indicate the name of the honoree in the memo line of the check. Gifts may also be made online at www.kiwanis.org/give.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2020