Spartanburg, SC- Mr. William Jess Orr, Jr., 93, of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 1, 2019. A native of Boydton, VA, he was the widower of Virginia Scruggs Orr and the son of the late William Jess Orr, Sr. and Mary Etta Tolleson. He worked for Miliken and Co., was a member of Jesus Reins Ministry and proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII.
He is survived by his grandsons, Benjamin Orr (Tracy) of Spartanburg, Christopher Orr of Spartanburg, and Michael Orr (Stephanie) of Chesnee; daughter-in-law Midge Orr Murry (Bobby); sisters, Jane Woodsby; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by a son, Dale Orr; granddaughter, Jenny Orr; sisters, Louise Coleman and Vera Baily; and brothers, Robert Orr and Leland Orr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00 am until11:00 am at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow in the Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee Rev. Craig Price, Rev. Jerry Henson and Rev. Don Horton officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Spartanburg County Mobile Meals or to Spartanburg Regional Foundation: Congestive Heart Failure Clinic.
The family is at their respective homes
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019