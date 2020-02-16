|
April 1, 1946 – February 14, 2020
GILBERT - William Patrick "Pat" Roberts, 73, of Gilbert, South Carolina passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born in Mullins, South Carolina on April 1, 1946 to Cora Gathings Roberts and Erastus Hendrix "Ras" Roberts.
Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine Roberts; two daughters, Jennifer Roberts of Lexington and Whitney Treloar of Naples, Florida; one sister, Jeri Roberts Sanders of Jonesville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Jordan McCloskey, Anna Treloar and Gabe Treloar of Naples, Florida, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pat was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Amanda Roberts; a sister, Brenda Roberts Funk and a brother, Michael Roberts.
Pat graduated from Jonesville High School, Jonesville, South Carolina. He attended the University of South Carolina and Spartanburg Technical College. He was a Mason and an Air Force Veteran. He retired from US Geological Survey, Water Science Division. Pat was an avid fisherman, a boating enthusiast and Nascar fan. Pat loved classic cars and was a walking encyclopedia of automobile trivia. He always had a joke or funny story to tell and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
The family will receive friends at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens, Union, SC at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center, 140 Gibson Road, Lexington, South Carolina 29072.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020