Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Memorial Gardens
Union, SC
View Map

William Patrick "Pat" Roberts


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Patrick "Pat" Roberts Obituary
April 1, 1946 – February 14, 2020
GILBERT - William Patrick "Pat" Roberts, 73, of Gilbert, South Carolina passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born in Mullins, South Carolina on April 1, 1946 to Cora Gathings Roberts and Erastus Hendrix "Ras" Roberts.
Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine Roberts; two daughters, Jennifer Roberts of Lexington and Whitney Treloar of Naples, Florida; one sister, Jeri Roberts Sanders of Jonesville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Jordan McCloskey, Anna Treloar and Gabe Treloar of Naples, Florida, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pat was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Amanda Roberts; a sister, Brenda Roberts Funk and a brother, Michael Roberts.
Pat graduated from Jonesville High School, Jonesville, South Carolina. He attended the University of South Carolina and Spartanburg Technical College. He was a Mason and an Air Force Veteran. He retired from US Geological Survey, Water Science Division. Pat was an avid fisherman, a boating enthusiast and Nascar fan. Pat loved classic cars and was a walking encyclopedia of automobile trivia. He always had a joke or funny story to tell and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
The family will receive friends at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens, Union, SC at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center, 140 Gibson Road, Lexington, South Carolina 29072.
www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -