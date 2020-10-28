1/1
William Randall "Randy" Snow
LYMAN, SC- William Randall (Randy) Snow, 60, of Lyman, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was the son of William Gerald Snow and the late Mary Ann Eaves Snow.
Randy loved life and his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters and their families, Debra and Joe Fowler, Lisa, Tyler, Ashley and Emma Davis, Shannon, Steven and Stone Hill; and his stepmother, Ruth T. Snow.
"Don't Cry For Me!"
Condolences may be left for the family at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
