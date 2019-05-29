|
|
William Ray Adams, 74, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC to Ruby Lee (McAbee) Adams and William Durward ("Chick") Adams. Ray was a well-known, very successful athlete competing in track, basketball and football. After graduating from Spartanburg High School, Ray chose to join the U.S. Navy rather than accepting a very lucrative college scholarship. During his tour, he served aboard ship off the coast of Viet Nam as well as Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and various domestic locations. Upon his release from the Navy, Ray chose to specialize in sales where he remained throughout his career selling everything from furniture, insurance and ultimately became a successful automobile salesman until his retirement.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra Parent Adams of 51 years. They have two sons, William Richard "Ricky" Adams (Julie) of Greer, SC and Charles Glenn Adams (Elizabeth) of Columbia, SC. They also have 8 grandchildren. He also has a sister, Brenda Adams of Canyon Lake, California and a brother, Glenn Adams (Linda) of Moore, SC.
Ray resided in Greer, SC where he enjoyed playing golf and coaching various sports teams. Being an extremely religious man, his primary interest was his church where he participated in many activites including volunteering to assist those less fortunate. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly 9184 where he attained a goal of Sir Knight.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019