LORIS – William Ray Mayfield, 81, of Loris, SC, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A native of Spartanburg County, Mr. Mayfield was the son of the late Joe Mayfield and Charlcie Payne.
Mr. Mayfield served in the US Air Force and was a retired employee of Adidas (Spartanburg, SC). He was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Lone Oak Lodge.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Mark and Angela Mayfield, and Lee and Ann Mayfield; grandchildren, Madeline, William, Morgan, Luke, and Molly; sisters, Geneva McGraw and Shirley Lewis; and former wife, Elaine Mayfield. He is predeceased by his sister, Rachel Rochester.
Graveside service will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dylan Styles officiating.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh@gmail.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.