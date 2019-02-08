|
|
CHESNEE, SC- William Roger Ledbetter, 76, of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A native of Cliffside, NC, he was the husband of Gail Skipper Ledbetter of the home and the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. W. Q. Ledbetter. He was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church and Chesnee Masonic Lodge #294.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kellie Arrowood of Chesnee and Melissa (Bradley) Gregory of Roebuck; one brother, Henry Ledbetter of Gaffney; and two grandchildren, William Daniel Arrowood and Cameron Gregory. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Lynn Ledbetter; two brothers, Danny Ledbetter and Dean Ledbetter; and one sister, Marie Hedden.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Chesnee First Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence.
