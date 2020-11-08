LANDRUM, SC- William Ronald (Ronnie) Stephens, 79, of Landrum, SC. passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
Mr. Stephens was born May 11, 1941 in Inman, SC. He was the son of the late Irving Eugene Stephens and Cornelia (Collins) Stephens. He was a graduate of Chapman High School, Class of 1959. He honorably served his country as a member of the National Guard. Mr. Stephens retired from Duke Energy after working 30 years as a Station Operator. He was an avid hunter most all his life. He also enjoyed building most anything out of wood or metal, from deer stands to utility trailers. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald (Donnie) Stephens and Larry Eugene Stephens.
Mr. Stephens is survived by his son, Gregg Eugene Stephens and grand-daughter Jessie Stephens both of Campobello; three sisters and two brothers, Rosalyn Parnell of Inman, Jenny Stephens of Moore, Judy Wofford (Alan) of Moore, Robbie Stephens of Morristown, TN and Tim Stephens of Townsville.
Ronnie was also loved by his extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins and by a circle of close friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:00am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the chapel at The Petty Funeral Home, In Landrum, SC. He will have a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Ronnie Stephens to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC