Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Glenn III


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Glenn III Obituary
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- William S. Glenn III, 88, of Lawrenceville, GA, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at White Oak Estates, Spartanburg. Born June 16, 1931 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Maude Duncan and William Simpson Glenn, Jr.
A graduate of Wofford College, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was in the field of Sales and Marketing his entire career. Later in his career, he owned a Marketing Representative Firm with his wife, selling gifts and vintage paper products.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville, GA, where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School class. He also taught Sunday School with his wife at prior churches for both children and adults. He was the former president of The Housewares Club of Charlotte, NC. He was an avid tennis player, where he was the Captain of many ALTA and USTA teams.
He was married 53 years to the love of his life, the late Elizabeth Russell Glenn who preceded him in death in 2006.
Survivors include his son, W. Russell Glenn and his wife, Ruth Allen Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; his daughter, Katherine Glenn Hardin and her husband, Phillip of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, Glenn Hardin and his wife Lindsay Hardin of Dacula, GA and Drew Hardin of Atlanta, GA, and Rebecca Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; and one great granddaughter, Emersyn Hardin of Dacula, GA.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. David Ervin.
The family appreciates the care that William received from White Oak Estates Nursing Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Hospice organization.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now