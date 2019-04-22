|
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Stanley Hart, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. Born October 8, 1930 in Kinston, NC, he was the son of the late Gurney Lee and Ruby Lee Leggett Hart and was married for 62 years to the late Louise Odom Hart.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Hart served during The Korean War. He was a graduate of Goldsboro High School, East Carolina College, and the University of North Carolina.
William worked from 1956 – 1980 for WYES-TV in New Orleans, resigning in 1980 as President and General Manager. Beginning in 1980 until his retirement in 1995, he served as Senior Vice President of South Carolina ETV. He served as President of the Greater New Orleans Educational Television Foundation, Board of Directors for the Public Broadcasting Service, Charter member of Southern Educational Communications Association where he served 15 years on the Board of Directors, and as Chairman in 1979 – 1980; and past member of the New Orleans and Spartanburg Rotary Clubs.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Neely Hart; his sons, William C. Hart (Karen E.) of Nicholson, GA, Robert L. Hart (Ann I.) of Marietta, GA, and John Marcus Hart of Spartanburg, SC; eight grandchildren, William Christopher Hart, Sarah Elizabeth Hart, Laruen Ellen Barrios, Rebecca Louise Hart, Elizabeth Ann Hart, Benjamin Ernst Hart, Cassandra Hart Wasser (Nick) and Katherine Mae Hart; 11 great grandchildren, Emma Katherine Hart, Noah Christopher Hart, William Jonah Hart, Grant Medisto Barrios, Trinity Grace Wasser, Jacob Allen Wasser, Akira Toyoko McNally, William Braxton Nation, Harrison Edward Barrios, Maverick Hart Sherman, and Jamison Edward Hart. He was also predeceased by a brother, Wilbur Lee Hart and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Collins.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by The Rev. Steven R. Owensby and The Rev. Dr. Kirk H. Neely. A reception will follow the service at the church Welcome Center. Burial will be follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019