|
|
CHESNEE, SC- William Thomas (Bill) Kerns, Sr., of Chesnee, SC, better known to family and friends as Bill Tom, Daddy, Uncle Bill or most affectionately, Granddaddy, crossed over on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to be with his Lord and reunite with his "sweetheart" Imogene who predeceased him in 2018.
Born August 9, 1932 to Jerome Ray and Carrie Callahan Kerns of Erwin, TN, Bill followed in his father's footsteps by going to work for Clinchfield (later CSX) Railroad until his retirement 46 years later (over a century of service between them). The railroad bought the family back and forth between Spartanburg, SC and Erwin, TN, which fostered a lifetime of close relationship with family and friends in both states. Both Bill and Imogene were the babies in their families and were both the surviving siblings among many cherished brothers and sisters, Harry Kerns, Harold Kerns, Rosalind Malphrus and Marylynne Arrowood. Products of large loving, hard-working, God-fearing families, no matter where their lives took them, highest priority was placed on God, service, family and friends.
Bill graduated Spartanburg High School and attended Clemson University – make no mistake, his blood
runneth orange – and support of Clemson throughout his life brought him great joy. His life of public service began with the draft. Bill served in the Army (Ft. Jackson). This turn of events resulted in the biggest blessing of his life, since, while he was gone, his parents rented out his room to a lovely young beauty school student, Miss Imogene Pearson, and as they say, once they met, that was all she wrote - the two dated, married and celebrated their 63rd anniversary in 2018. As they began to grow their young family with daughter Miriam (McCraw), followed by sons William and then Ray, Bill volunteered with the Whitney Rescue Squad #2 where he ultimately served as captain. He was one of the first paramedics in Spartanburg County and was instrumental in helping build the new Whitney Fire Department where he was recognized as Fireman of the Year in 1967. He was active in the local chapter of the American Red Cross and taught first aid to many Boy Scout troops and students at the local community college. After volunteering early on with the local Breakfast Optimist group where he was delighted to help organize the annual sock hop events, in later years he dedicated his time and passion to the mission of the Lion's Club. In recognition of his service as a true servant leader, the local chapter bestowed upon him the distinguished honor of Melvin Jones Fellow. Together Bill and Imogene most enjoyed being active in their church and spending time with their church families as they served the membership and community. Bill served in many capacities including deacon and on finance and search committees for Whitney Baptist Church, Morningside Baptist Church, Ninth Street Baptist Church (Erwin, TN) and finally Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, where they both enjoyed fellowship activities and service through the Joy Group.
Once Bill retired, they moved back to SC and custom-built their dream home on Lake Blalock to be closer to their treasured immediate family. Some of their happiest moments were spent hosting Tuesday night dinners and special events with children, grandchildren (Benjamin (Melia) McCraw, Payne Kerns, Allison
Kerns, listening to the giggles of their great grandchildren, (Charlie and Margaret McCraw) and welcomed extended family and friends any time, including Heidi Kerns and her family. They thoroughly enjoyed reunions and participated in every family event possible.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Bobby Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of continued service, memorials may be made to the Boiling Springs
Lions Club, the or the Hospice agency of your choice.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020