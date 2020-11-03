Mr. William Thomas "Tommy" Miller, age 82 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Bill and Mattie Ayers Miller. He was married for over sixty years to his wife, Sara Vivian Balcombe Miller. He was survived by a son Wayne and his wife Joyce, two grandsons, Kyle and Kaylee of Spartanburg and Dylan and Sydnee of Charleston. Also, two granddaughters, Krysta and Laraia. He had one great granddaughter, Finley Olivia. And one sister-in-law, Myrtle Miller. He was preceded in death by a twin brother, William Allen; older brother, Robert; and a sister, Viola Miller. Tommy was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren were his world, and he loved them more than life itself. He had a warm smile and friendly word for everyone. Anyone who knew Tommy knew he had a love for dancing. You could find him on the dance floor every Friday and Saturday night. He also enjoyed fishing and being a volunteer fireman. He served as a volunteer at Boiling Springs Fire Department for over 40 years.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:30pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Ron Howard and Rev. John Turner to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be members of Boiling Springs Fire Department.
