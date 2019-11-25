Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
William "Ken" Turner


1947 - 2019
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mr. William Kenneth "Ken" Turner, age 72 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Ken was born on September 26, 1947 in Spartanburg County to the late Buddy and Virginia Hawkins Turner. He was the owner of Turner Concessions which he had ran since 1984. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Sid Hawkins.
Those left to cherish is memory are his loving wife, Nadine Turner; and numerous extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Memorial Park with a eulogy delivered by Bruce Mahaffey. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
