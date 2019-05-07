Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
William Turner "“Will”" Jones


William Turner "“Will”" Jones Obituary
William Turner Jones
"Will"
SPARTANBURG, SC- William Turner Jones, 39, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home. Born June 26, 1979, in Tampa, FL, he was the son of Amy Hatchette Fletcher.
Mr. Jones, who loved to cook, was a chef at The Standard in Drayton Mills Marketplace and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. His son Turner was his world.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Turner Michael Jones; brother, Bo Jones; uncle, Chuck Hatchette (Ansie); and cousins, Hammon and David Hatchette.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016; or Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403.
The family will be at the home of Chuck and Ansie Hatchette.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 7, 2019
