SPARTANBURG, SC- William Vahl Wilson, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. Born January 11, 1932 in Hebron, SC, he was the son of the late John Shelton Wilson, Sr. and Kizze Jordan Wilson Fitch and the widower of Betty Ann McFadden Wilson.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Wilson was retired from Milliken & Co., after 38 years of service. William was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University. He was a Master Gardner, Rosarian, and Past Master of Spartan Masonic Lodge #70. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for 55 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Karen Wilson and his son, Michael Vahl Wilson, both of Spartanburg, SC.
Private services will be held.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
