SPARTANBURG, SC- William "Bud" Walter Garrett, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. Born August 14, 1928, in Brevard, NC, he was the son of the late Albert Thomas and Frances Lamb Garrett.
Mr. Garrett worked for Southern Railroad for 35 years as a welder and carpenter. He was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Doris "Dot" Simmons Garrett; daughters, Lynn Simmons of Easley, SC, Donna Butler of Springs, TX, and Julie Stennett of Fort Worth, TX; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lou Ella Malone, Lois Gray, Joe Garrett, and Pat Burress. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Tim Garrett and sister, Ruth Emma Schubach.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Tim Williams. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of the Upstate, 123 Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
