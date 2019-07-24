|
|
SPARTANBURG- William Wesley Harris, 33, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born July 14, 1986, in Spartanburg, to the late Gregory Dean and Kaye McClure Harris. Employed with Auto Zone six years and was a loving father to his children who were the center of his life, always had a smile on his face and adored his nephews and nieces. He had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his son, Landon of Spartanburg; sisters, Ashley (Eddie) Price and Amber Hulsey both of Spartanburg; longtime companion, Kallie Parton and her children, Dalton and Carolina Raines of Spartanburg; nephews, Harris Price of Spartanburg and Mason Hulsey of Michigan; nieces, Remi Price and Bella Wheeler of Spartanburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:00PM in the chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, with Reverend Will Gunter officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, 461-7788, www.harrisnadeau.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019