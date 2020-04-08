|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Rev. William "Bill" West Walker, 88, of 209 Newberry Road, Landrum, SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Smith - Phayer Hospice House. Bill was born in Gowensville, SC on September 2, 1931, a son of the late Myrtle (West) Walker and Floyd L Walker.
He was the husband of Opal (Gilliam) Walker having celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He was the founding Pastor of Redeemed Baptist Church in Landrum and was a telecommunications contractor with Alltel. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. Bill was a member of the Landrum Masonic Lodge #278.
In addition to his wife survivors include a daughter, Lynn Koch and husband Vernie; three sons, Billy Walker and wife Patsy, Steve Walker and wife Sheila, Mark Walker and wife Gwen; a sister, Marie Allison; a brother, Carl Walker; cousin, South Carolina Representative, Bob Walker; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Haskell.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Redeemed Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church Building Fund, 1000 S Blackstock Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020