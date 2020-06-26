Landrum, SC- Rev. William "Bill" West Walker, 88, of 209 Newberry Road, Landrum, SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Smith Phayer Hospice House. Bill was born in Gowensville, SC on September 2, 1931, a son of the late Myrtle (West) Walker and Floyd L Walker.He was the husband of Opal (Gilliam) Walker having celebrated 66 years of marriage.He was the founding Pastor of Redeemed Baptist Church in Landrum.A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, June 28, 2020,. at Redeemed Baptist Church, conducted by, Rev. George Runion and Rev. Joseph Walker.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church Building Fund, 1000 S Blackstock Road, Landrum, SC 29356.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory