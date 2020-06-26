Rev. William West Walker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landrum, SC- Rev. William "Bill" West Walker, 88, of 209 Newberry Road, Landrum, SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Smith Phayer Hospice House. Bill was born in Gowensville, SC on September 2, 1931, a son of the late Myrtle (West) Walker and Floyd L Walker.
He was the husband of Opal (Gilliam) Walker having celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He was the founding Pastor of Redeemed Baptist Church in Landrum.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, June 28, 2020,. at Redeemed Baptist Church, conducted by, Rev. George Runion and Rev. Joseph Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church Building Fund, 1000 S Blackstock Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Redeemed Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved