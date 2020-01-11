|
WOODRUFF- Williams "Bill" Dean McGahee, 73, passed away on January 9, 2020.
A native of Albany, GA, son of the late William David and Dorothy Christine Kennimer McGahee, he was a retired employee of Michelin and a retired Assistant Chief of Reidville Fire Department. Mr. McGahee was a U.S. Army Veteran and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Gladys Evelyn Chumley McGahee of the home; two sons, Billy Dean BMcGahee and David Eric McGahee (Tara) all of Woodruff; one daughter, Deana Marie McGahee Martin (Jamie) of Woodruff; two brothers, Andy McGahee (Chris) of Inman and Danny McGahee of Duncan; one sister, Brenda Bridwell of Woodruff; nine grandchildren, Ashleigh Turner of Duncan, Eric McGahee (fiancée Samantha Owens) of Woodruff, Gavin Landrum of Woodruff, Preston Landrum of Woodruff, Addison Landrum of Woodruff, Ethen McGahee of Woodruff, Jenny Martin of Union, Rose Martin of Union and Chloe Davis of Union; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Jordan, Jacob Vinson, Cammie McGahee and Jaden Ingle and an "adopted" daughter, Brandy Dover.
Mr. McGahee was predeceased by one sister, Linda Bolt and one granddaughter, Caroline Landrum.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jackie Bridwell.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg County Fire Chiefs' Association.
